Scattered storms Saturday evening, wet weather Sunday and Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a stormy start for some to the holiday weekend and the wet weather continues through Monday.

A 30% chance of thunderstorms continues tonight across the Front Range and mountains.

Southeast Colorado has a threat of severe storms and a tornado watch through 9 p.m.

A cold front hangs out through the rest of the holiday weekend which means cloudy skies, chilly temperatures, and rainy conditions.

Denver and the Front Range could pick up 1 to 1.5 inches of total rainfall.

The mountains can expect high chances for rain/t-storms and snow above 10,000 feet.

Tuesday we start to dry things out with much more sunshine by Wednesday.