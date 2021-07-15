Scattered storms move through Thursday afternoon; drier, warmer weather by the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will reach the mid 80s this afternoon with a 30% chance for scattered storms. Storms will be spotty, so not everyone will see rain but those that do could see lightning, small hail, and gusty winds along with it.

Another Air Quality Warning has been issued through 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon across the Front Range and Steamboat Springs areas.

Storm chances will go down to 20% by Friday with high temperatures in the low 90s. It will be a hot and dry weekend in Denver. Saturday and Sunday only have a 10% chance of rain with temperatures in the mid 90s both days.

Next week will be dry with temperatures near 90 degrees through Wednesday.