Scattered storms continue Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures hit the 80s again Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers will continue to break apart Monday evening with dry weather returning by Tuesday morning. Showers from Sunday night through Monday brought .76 inches of rain to Denver International Airport.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will hit the upper 50s with a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms. These will be very spotty so a lot of places on the Front Range will miss out on the rain. Storms that do develop are not expected to turn severe but could bring breezy outflow winds.

Wednesday will be similar with a few hit-or-miss storms. High temperatures will hit the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Dry weather will return on Thursday and Friday with gradually warming temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures will hit the 70s on Thursday and the 80s on Friday.

Shower and storm chances will return by the weekend with high temperatures cooling to the 50s on Sunday and Monday.