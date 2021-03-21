Scattered snow showers fall through Monday morning, slick roads expected; Pinpoint Weather Alert

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will continue overnight tonight into Monday morning before ending midday Monday. Roads will be slushy and slick in spots Monday morning so allow extra time for the morning commute.

Snowfall totals will range from 3 to 6 inches across Metro Denver with 5 to 10 inches on the Palmer Divide and foothills. The northeast plains and northern Front Range will only see about 1 to 2 inches of snow.

The biggest travel impacts late Sunday night and early Monday will be areas south and west of Denver on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

Another small round of snow will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Travel impacts will be minimal from this round of snowfall.

Thursday will be dry with high temperatures in the 50s. Another round of showers will move in Friday and Saturday.