Scattered showers continue this week along with cooler temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have a few showers and thunderstorms moving north to south this evening in metro Denver. While there will be fewer showers compared to the last couple of days, there could still be heavy rain with some of the passing storms.

More storms will develop on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon with similar coverage of mainly a few passing storms. Temperatures will be staying in the cool 70s both days.

We have our next best chance for more widespread storms coming on Thursday. Again, heavy rain with some storms will be possible.

The chance for rain decreases to low possibility heading into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will slowly be warming back into the the mid and upper 80s, which is more seasonal at this time of year in Denver.