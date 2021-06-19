Scattered severe storms impact Eastern Colorado Saturday night, storm chances continue Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered strong to severe storms will push across eastern Colorado Saturday night. A Severe Thunderstorm watch is in place through 9 p.m.

The main threats with Saturday’s storms will be large hail, gusty winds, lightning, heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes.

A tornado was reported earlier this afternoon around 2 p.m. in northeast Adams County. No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.

Sunday’s high temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a 20% chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms. With a marginal risk for severe storms in place on the plains, hail and gusty winds will be possible in storms that develop.

Scattered storms will turn to rain showers and will stick around Monday morning and midday before clearing out. Thanks to the rain, temperatures will stay cool on Monday reaching the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Hot and dry weather returns to the Front Range Tuesday and Wednesday with small chances for storms moving back in by the end of the week.