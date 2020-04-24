Scattered rain showers, cooler temperatures followed by summer-like heat

DENVER (KDVR) — We will see a 60 percent chance of rain showers today across Denver and the Front Range. Breezy north wind 10-25 mph with a high of 58 degrees.

The mountains can expect scattered snow showers with an additional 1-2 inches of accumulation. Windy above treeline. Highs in the 30s.

One last small, fast moving wave of rain/snow moves through early Saturday then turning drier. That could mean a brief rain shower for Denver early Saturday. Highs on Saturday near 60.

Sun to partly cloudy on Sunday, 70.

Most of next week is dry and sunny, much warmer 70s and possibly 80.

Forecast snow Friday and early Saturday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.