Scattered afternoon storms, poor air quality ahead Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — As we end our weekend, temperatures will remain above average with highs ranging from the 80-90s across the Front Range. Meanwhile in the High Country, expect highs to hit the 70-80s this afternoon. Similar to Saturday, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Severe weather outlook for Sunday, July 5th

There will be less storms in general, but the severe weather risk remains with strong wind, lightning, heavy rain and small hail. Storms will clear out by the overnight hours.

Air quality will also be a concern along the Front Range this morning and afternoon. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 4 p.m., with the region hitting the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category. Limit time outdoors if necessary.



As we head into the new work week, a few isolated showers will be possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The remainder of the week will be dry, hot and windy. Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, with highs ranging from the 80-90s throughout the mountains.