DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as rain has transitioned over to that wet and heavy spring-like snow. The Pinpoint Weather team is keeping an eye out on the morning conditions as that snow could create sloppy roadways.

Denver is dropping 30 degrees on Thursday after going from temperatures near the 70-degree mark on Wednesday to the mid-30s today. The biggest impact from Thursday’s snowfall will be in the Foothills and the mountains.

Watch out for that wind

Aside from the snow, Meteorologist Travis Michels said that wind will also be a factor in the morning commute. While the snow won’t stick around past 8 a.m., the winds will continue to pick up throughout the day causing temperatures to dip into the low to mid-30s.

Wet, slushy roadways

While accumulation won’t be the big story Thursday, the spring-like snow could still cause slushy conditions on the roadways.

FOX31 and Channel 2’s Jim Hooley is west of town on C-470 where he is experiencing those spring snow conditions. The snow is wet and heavy creating slushy conditions.

Another good reminder before you head out for the day is to have lots of washer fluid as splashback will be an issue.

FOX31 and Channel 2 will have crews tracking the snow all morning long and this story will be updated with the latest road conditions and impacts.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast throughout the day on TV with updates on FOX31.