Record tying heat Sunday at 90°; 25 degrees cooler midweek

DENVER (kdvr) – I’m forecasting an abnormally hot, dry, and sunny Sunday in Denver and across the Front Range. The record high is 90 set in 2010.

The Broncos Game at 2:05pm stays dry, sunny, with light wind. Temps at kickoff around 90 degrees.

The Mountains stay sunny early then partly to mostly cloudy by afternoon (especially the Southern Mountains where an isolated t-storm is possible). Warm highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Monday looks similar. Denver’s record high on Monday is 92. The normal high right now is 76.

A strong cold front will pull moisture from the south and into Colorado on Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday.

Temps in Denver drop into the low 80s on Tuesday with isolated afternoon t-storms. Rain chances reach 30% on Wednesday and Thursday. Temps drop into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday across the Front Range.

In the Mountains, rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday and Thursday early. Snow is possible above treeline. Temps drop 20 degrees.

Drier Friday-Sunday.