Record heat Wednesday afternoon; 70-degree temperatures stay through Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — The high temperature in Denver Wednesday afternoon hit 77 degrees, breaking the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1915. The rest of Wednesday evening will stay dry and calm with mostly clear skies.

Thursday will be another hot day with high temperatures in the mid 70s. The record high for Nov. 5 is 77 degrees set in 2009. There will be mostly sunny skies Thursday with dry weather throughout the day.

Friday will stay dry and warm with an afternoon high temperature around 73 degrees.

A cold front will move through late Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing snow showers to the mountains and rain shower chances to the Front Range. Temperatures will stay warm on Saturday before the front with gusty winds as it approaches.

Sunday will cool into the 50s with an even bigger push of cool air on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures drop to the 40s to start off next week with chances for snow showers in the mountains and lower elevations. It is still too far out to know if there will be accumulation on the Front Range, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.