Record heat possible on Easter Sunday, dry weather continues

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s high temperature hit 78 degrees on Saturday afternoon which tied the record high for the day. More record heat is possible for Easter Sunday.

Sunday’s forecast high temperature is 78 degrees and the record is 76. The morning will be sunny with mostly cloudy skies midday into the afternoon. Dry weather will remain across the state.

Temperatures could hit the 80s in some spots on Monday afternoon with more sunshine and dry conditions.

A weak cool front will move through on Tuesday cooling temperatures into the 70s. There will be a 10% chance of showers each day from Tuesday into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool to the 60s by Wednesday but will still be above Denver’s average high of 59 degrees for this time of year.