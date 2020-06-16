Record heat possible in Denver Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — The city may set a record high Tuesday with more 90s on the way to the metro area.
Denver’s existing record is 95 degrees from 2017, and DIA is likely to hit that mark – or very close to it Tuesday afternoon.
Denver has set three record highs this year. June 5 was most recent with a high of 96.
Through Monday, the city has 12 days of 90 degrees, or warmer, for the year. The average would be 4 such days.
That 12-day tally is significant in that it is the third most to date of any year in Denver going back to 1872.
There will cooler air arriving Thursday to stop the count of 90s for a few days.
The weekly forecast calls for 70s by the end of the week. Low to middle 80s is average for the time of year.