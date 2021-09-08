Record heat possible before temperatures slowly cool

DENVER (KDVR) — We will be dealing with more smoke in the air from wildfires burning to the west outside of Colorado. We have another AIR QUALITY ALERT in place through Thursday afternoon. So, if you are sensitive to the smoke limit your time outdoors.

We are turning up the heat again on Thursday and Friday with dry and sunny conditions. Record highs are possible both days. The record on Thursday is 94 set in 1994 and we are predicting a high in Denver of 96. On Friday our forecast is for an afternoon reading to reach 97 degrees which would easily pass the record of 93 set in 2018.

Temperatures will slowly slip into the lower 90s and even upper 80s through the weekend and into early next week. So, less heat is on the way. Unfortunately, the opportunity for rain is low with a few days at only a 10% chance. So, we will mainly be dry for the next week.