Record heat possible before cooler weekend and dry days

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver reached 100 degrees on Thursday, making it the fourth time we have hit the century mark this summer. However, we did not break the record of 103 set in 1989.

There will be a few gusty storms around early this evening, generating more wind than rain.

Friday will bring another hot day with readings in the upper 90s across metro Denver. We could reach or break the record high of 98 set in 1989. A few storms with gusty wind will be possible in the late afternoon.

We are looking dry over the weekend with plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures both days. We will be in the low to mid 80s on Saturday. Your Sunday will be a little more seasonal with readings in the upper 80s.

We will return to the hot lower 90s for most of next week. And, we have a chance for scattered storms starting on Tuesday and continuing each afternoon through Friday.

If you have plans to be in downtown Denver early next week for the MLB All-Star Week festivities around Coors Field, you should plan for a few storms that could kick up the wind and produce lightning.

The forecast still looks to push most storms to the east of Denver by around 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, allowing the Home Run Derby and the All-Star game to get underway with little impact.