Storms move out late Sunday, record heat moves in Tuesday, Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will end late Sunday evening making way for a hot and dry start to the week.

Monday will be sunny and dry with a high temperature around 97 degrees in Denver. Denver’s average high for this time of year is 83 degrees.

Temperatures will get even hotter and will possibly break records on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures are forecast to hit 99 degrees with dry weather both days. The record on Tuesday is 97 degrees and on Wednesday it is 96 degrees.

If Denver hits 100 degrees on Tuesday or Wednesday it would be the first triple digit temperature of 2021 and the third earliest date in the year the city has ever hit 100 degrees.

Thursday’s high temperature will be in the mid 90s with a 10% chance for isolated storms. Those storms will stay in the forecast through next weekend eventually cooling temperatures back into the 80s.