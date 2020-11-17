Record breaking Category 5 Hurricane Iota to make landfall in Nicaragua Monday night

DENVER (KDVR) — Iota strengthened into a category 5 hurricane Monday morning and is set to make landfall in Nicaragua Monday evening. Iota is now the latest category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic Basin.

Iota is also the 30th named storm, 13th hurricane, and the sixth major hurricane of the Atlantic season. A major hurricane is anything at or above category 3 strength.

This is the first year since 1932 where a category 5 storm has formed in November.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, Iota has sustained winds of 160mph and is moving west at 9 mph. The western eyewall has also reached the coast of Nicaragua meaning landfall is close.

The damage from this storm is expected to be catastrophic. Life-threatening storm surge will be one of the biggest impacts from this hurricane with surge levels reaching 15 to 20 feet above normal tide levels.

Hurricane-force winds will extend outward up to 45 miles from the center of the storm.

Rainfall and flooding are a main concern as Iota makes landfall. Rain fall totals will reach 10 to 20 inches with up to 30 inches in isolated spots. Flash flooding and mudslides will likely follow.

Just two weeks ago, Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm in almost the exact path that Iota is on. In the graphic above, the yellow line is the path of Eta and over it is the forecast cone for Hurricane Iota.

Eta turned deadly in Central America bringing major flooding and mudslides.