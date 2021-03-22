Recent storm helps push March 2021 into top 5 snowiest on record

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy March in Denver with another 3.7 inches measured at the airport in the last 24 hours. This new snowfall bumped Denver’s March 2021 total so far to 30.9 inches.

March 2021 is now the fourth snowiest March on record in Denver. The number one spot goes to 2003 with a total of 35.2 inches of snow.

Denver’s average March snowfall is 11.3 inches meaning that this months total is almost 20 inches above average.

Denver’s seasonal snowfall is now at 64.5 inches of snow. The average for this time of year is 42.7 inches in Denver.

The 2020/2021 winter season snowfall total is over 21 inches above the yearly average.

Along with above average monthly and yearly snowfall, Denver has received over 3.5 inches of liquid precipitation this March. All of this moisture is needed with drought conditions still covering the state.

There’s another chance of snow moving in Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.