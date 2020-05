DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered rain showers will stay for Monday morning with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. By Monday afternoon, sunshine will return and dry conditions will move in.

Monday’s high temperature will be around 65 degrees.

Drier weather and sunshine returns on Tuesday with high temperatures jumping into the upper 70s.

The 80s return by Wednesday with a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm each day through the weekend.