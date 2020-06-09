Rain, snow end Tuesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures

1  of  2
DENVER (KDVR) — Rain is falling across the Front Range with snow over Monument Hill, Foothills and Mountains.  Precipitation ends after 9 a.m.  It will turn drier with breaks of sun this afternoon.

Additional mountain snow of 1-3 inches.

Highs across the Front Range stay in the 60s.  Mountains in the 30s and 40s.

Breezy to windy today with gusts 20-40 mph.

Sunny and dry on Wednesday-Sunday.  Highs recover to around 90 by this weekend.  High pressure stays in control.

The normal high right now in Denver is 80.

