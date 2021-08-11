Rain possible to help reduce smoke across the Front Range and Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast after several hot and dry days. The chance for rain will help to reduce some of the smoke in the air, thanks to a cold front arriving late on Thursday.

The best chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday as a plume of monsoon moisture moves across the region. This will also help to cool temperatures back into the upper 80s rather than 90s.

We will have scattered storms continuing each afternoon over the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will stay near seasonal levels in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Another shot of monsoon moisture will arrive around Tuesday into Wednesday setting the stage for more needed rain some of which could be heavy at times. It’s just what we need!