Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Rain possible to help reduce smoke across the Front Range and Denver

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast after several hot and dry days. The chance for rain will help to reduce some of the smoke in the air, thanks to a cold front arriving late on Thursday.

The best chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday as a plume of monsoon moisture moves across the region. This will also help to cool temperatures back into the upper 80s rather than 90s.

We will have scattered storms continuing each afternoon over the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will stay near seasonal levels in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Another shot of monsoon moisture will arrive around Tuesday into Wednesday setting the stage for more needed rain some of which could be heavy at times. It’s just what we need!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Interactive Radar
Colorado Radar

Colorado Radar
Denver Metro Radar

Denver Metro Radar
Mountain Radar

Mountain Radar
Northeast Plains Radar

Northeast Plains Radar
National Radar

National Radar
Day Planner

Day Planner
Closings and Delays

Closings & Delays
Colorado Wildfire Map

Wildfire Map
Fire Restrictions and Bans

Fire Restrictions & Bans
Weather Alerts

Weather Alerts
Pinpoint Weather App

Pinpoint Weather App

 


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories