Rain chances to continue keeping flood concerns high across old burn scars

Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again this evening up and down the Front Range. The best chance for evening storms will be over the foothills west of Denver. That area is under a Flash Flood Watch. Should enough heavy rain fall across old burn scars from wildfires then flooding could be possible.

The chance for more rain returns on Friday and Saturday. The best chance for the Front Range and metro Denver will fall on Saturday. Both days can produce pockets of heavy rain due to slow-moving storms. That will keep the threat of flash flooding possible across the burn scar areas again.

We will have a much lower chance for showers and thunderstorms from Sunday into next week. The better possibility for rain will increase later next week. Temperatures look to stay near normal levels in the low 90s.

