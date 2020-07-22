Rain chances increase in the mountains today; 90s return to the Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — The Monsoon is banging on the door. That door opens a little today. Rain/t-storm chances increase today in the mountains to 50 percent. Some of the rain could last late into the night.

Across the Front Range, the chance of afternoon t-storms drops to 20%. Highs reach the low 90s.

Monsoon season runs July-August in Colorado as new moisture flows into Colorado from the south.

You might notice smoke in the air today over Colorado. That smoke is from wildfires in Utah, Idaho, and California.

A larger Monsoon surge hits the Mountains this weekend. This will make afternoon rain/t-storms more likely. The Southern Mountains will have the highest chances. Watch out for lightning above treeline.

In Denver, afternoon t-storms chances continue Friday-Saturday, 20-30%.

The Monsoon moisture rotates into Denver Sunday-Tuesday. Rain/t-storm chances increase to 50%. Highs drop into the 80s.

Future Radar 5pm Wednesday. High chances for rain/t-storms in the Mountains. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.