Rain chances fade as dry and hot days return again

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be some evening showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range and in metro Denver. The best chance for thunderstorms will be to the south and east of Denver. And, the storms will move away quickly ending in most metro locations by 7-8 p.m.

There is the threat for a few storms on the southeastern plains to turn strong to severe with gusty wind, lightning and hail. Those storms may rumble until midnight before exiting the state.

We will be mainly sunny, breezy at times and dry through the weekend. Temperatures will heat back into the upper 80s to low 90s across metro Denver through that period. Our average high at this time of the year is closer to 80 degrees.

We have another chance for much needed rain coming on Tuesday with a cold front that will reduce the heat with high temperatures expected only the in the upper 60s to low 70s.