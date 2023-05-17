DENVER (KDVR) — More rain and the chance for showers move back into the Denver metro area on Thursday. But there are still several questions about this storm system, which could lead to localized flood concerns.

The Pinpoint Weather team is looking at a few challenges that could result in thunderstorms or heavy rain as opposed to a typical spring shower.

One of the main challenges with the forecast is related to the clouds.

There is high confidence that there will be enough moisture around for clouds to build in Thursday afternoon and for the chance of showers. If clouds stick around through the day, temperatures will stay cooler, bringing scattered rain showers, especially into the afternoon and evening.

But if cloud cover breaks up, this could warm temperatures and contribute to more instability. This added instability will lead to a better chance for spotty thunderstorms. Areas that see thunderstorms develop will be more at risk for pockets of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.

Another concern is that rain is going to be falling on already saturated ground. Right now, Denver, as well as areas along and north of Interstate 70, could pick up around a quarter to half of an inch of new rain through Friday.

At this time, there is not a widespread concern for flooding. But heavier rainfall totals in thunderstorms could lead to a fast rise in water for flood-prone areas.