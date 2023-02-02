Groundhog Day is about much more than predicting the timeliness of spring. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Another Groundhog Day has come and gone, and the result was that winter might be sticking around a little longer.

This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning he predicts another six weeks of winter.

Since 1887, Phil has seen his shadow 106 times, predicting a late winter and has only not seen his shadow 20 times. The Pinpoint Weather team says wintery weather is likely here to stay in Colorado.

Although most of this week will be nice in Colorado, mid-February could be wetter and colder according to the Climate Prediction Center’s eight to 14-day outlook.

The outlook is for Feb. 10-16, showing a chance for cooler-than-average temperatures across western Colorado and wetter-than-average conditions across the entire state.

Another thing to keep in mind, March and April are historically Denver’s snowiest months of the year.