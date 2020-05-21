Powerful storms cause damage in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A powerful line of storms caused damage in Weld County Wednesday evening.

There were several reports of landspout tornadoes in the county. At least one could be seen from Greeley and Evans.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams shared photos of some of the damage near Weld County Road 47 and Highway 392.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota until 10 p.m.

The Colorado counties included in the watch are Weld, Morgan and Logan.

Large hail, damaging wind and landspouts remain threats.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CO, NE, SD, WY until 10 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/jU4NsaLuJ1 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 20, 2020

The National Weather Service also issued two severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday evening for parts of Weld County. They have since expired.