DENVER (KDVR) — Right now, Denver weather is ranging from lows of below 20 to highs in the 60s in the past week.

People across the country have different definitions of cold. For some people, cold is a 50-degree day where you need jeans and a sweatshirt. For others, it’s cook-out weather.

Denver is full of transplants coming from all around the country. In theory, Denver doesn’t have a good definition of cold.

But with the help of readers, FOX31 wants to define “cold” in Denver.

“Cold” in Denver could mean when you have to put on a long sleeve. Or it could mean when the roads are slick and you can see your breath.

So, what is cold to you?

Vote on what you consider cold and stay tuned. FOX31 will post the results in a few days.