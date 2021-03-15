Police departments rescued hundreds of drivers around Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Police had their hands busy during the weekend’s historic snowstorm.

Both Denver and Aurora police department say they unstuck over a hundred drivers.

Denver Police Department said it responded to 60 reports of people being stuck in its six districts. Furthermore, officers assigned to Denver International Airport rescued about 100 people from their vehicles while helping around 50 motorists get moving again.

Ooof, we've been busy, #Denver! Here are some overnight thru AM tallies:



· 60 motorists unstuck by DPD

· ≈100 people rescued from their cars by officers at DIA

· ≈50 motorists unstuck by officers at DIA

· ≈2 Dozen homeless residents transported to shelters#Snowpocalypse2021 pic.twitter.com/rXEDsc230k — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 15, 2021

According to an Aurora Police Department spokesperson, that department has responded to twice Denver’s number.

“The best we have is an estimate right now. Since we have started tracking we estimate we have responded to 125 cars at this point.”

This followed a weekend’s pleading from the Colorado Department of Transportation that drivers avoid roads at all costs over the weekend. Several stretches of I-70 and I-25 freeways were shut down during the storm, and many exits remain closed for plowing.