Temperatures cool to the 50s Sunday, rain and snow showers move in Monday night

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a beautiful Saturday in Denver with sunshine and warm temperatures across the state. A cold front will move through early Sunday morning cooling temperatures and keeping winds breezy.

Sunday’s high temperatures will hit the mid 50s in Denver with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

DEVNER (KDVR) — Monday will stay in the 50s with a 10% chance of showers late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This is the beginning of a very unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week.

Rain and snow showers will move through on and off Tuesday through Saturday. The type of precipitation that falls will depend on time of day and elevation. The Front Range is expected to see both rain and snow showers.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s as this storm system move through. With overnight low temperatures dropping to the 20s, it will be best to hold off on turning on your sprinklers or planting flowers for another couple weeks.