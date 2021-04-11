Unsettled, chilly, soggy weather pattern moving in this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the low 50s Monday afternoon with dry weather and breezy winds. Monday will be the last dry day in Denver before conditions change.

Rain and snow showers will move in on Tuesday with a high temperature around 50 degrees in Denver. Rain and snow showers will continue on and off for most of the week.

Highs will cool to the 40s by Wednesday with overnight low temperatures dropping below freezing. Scattered showers will fall as rain on the Front Range during the day and will switch to snow in the overnight hours.

Drier weather will move in next weekend with high temperatures climbing back into the 50s.