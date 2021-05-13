Hit and miss storms then a better chance for rain returns to Denver

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures reached the 70s across metro Denver on Thursday and the warmer readings will be sticking around heading into the start of the weekend.

Your Friday and Saturday will start off with sunny skies followed by increasing clouds. A few gusty (more wind than rain) thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, although most places won’t see the showers.

A better chance for rain showers and a few thunderstorms will arrive on Sunday and Monday. There is the possibility that areas along the Front Range could measure another inch of moisture. That continues to be the silver lining as we are well ahead on moisture for the season and the Front Range is now out of the drought.

Drier days will return for the end of next week allowing temperatures to return to the 70s.

