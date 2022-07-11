The Pinpoint Weather Beast is a state of the art tool to track severe weather on FOX31 Denver & Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2. It’s a weather tracker with technology to bring you storm coverage you can’t get anywhere else.
About the Pinpoint Weather Beast
- The Stevinson Pinpoint Weather Beast is a Chevy Silverado 2500HD only from Stevinson Automotive.
- At 20 feet long, with 36 inch tires, and custom off-road lift and suspension, the Beast can plow through the deepest snow, heaviest rain, muddy fields, gusty wind and anything else Mother Nature can throw at us.
- It uses mobile technology – both cellular and IP – allowing us to cover weather while in motion, whether chasing tornadoes, hail, lightning or flooding rain.
- Three GoPros give us a full 360° view of road conditions, which is a great perspective during snow storms.
- A total of six cameras can be controlled and switched from a cockpit within the Beast or remotely by the production crew back at the station.
- Its remote weather sensor gives us up-to-date weather conditions like temperature, wind, humidity and more… no matter where we are.
- Satellite and microwave technology allows us to broadcast the weather from anywhere in the state, from the plains to the mountain peaks.
- Computer technology allows the meteorologist on board to remotely access all Pinpoint Weather tools back at the station.
- It’s a great teaching tool. Kids love to have it visit their school. Between technology and forecasting and inspires the next generation of meteorologists
- It has a flux capacitor!
- It GROWLS