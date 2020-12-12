Snow Saturday night to Sunday morning with slick road conditions: Pinpoint Weather Alert

DENVER (KDVR) — Road conditions deteriorate late Saturday as snow returns to Denver metro area, significant snow for parts of the state.

The northern Front Range and metro areas will see snowfall Saturday evening until early Sunday as the latest system pushes across Colorado and takes the heaviest snowfall to the southeastern corner.

Here are totals expected:

Road conditions will be dangerous overnight, especially those roads that are snow packed from the last snow event; throw this new snow on top and it’ll be quite slick.

Temperatures overnight will be frigid also, the mountains in the single digits above and below zero and the metro areas and plains in the single digits to lower teens.

Temperatures will rebound Sunday, with sunshine as the system will have cleared by the morning.

The weather is only quiet brief – from Sunday to midday Monday.

Monday night and Tuesday will have another chance of snow before quieter days return to end the week.