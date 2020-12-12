Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Snow Saturday night to Sunday morning with slick road conditions: Pinpoint Weather Alert

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Road conditions deteriorate late Saturday as snow returns to Denver metro area, significant snow for parts of the state.

The northern Front Range and metro areas will see snowfall Saturday evening until early Sunday as the latest system pushes across Colorado and takes the heaviest snowfall to the southeastern corner.

Here are totals expected:

Road conditions will be dangerous overnight, especially those roads that are snow packed from the last snow event; throw this new snow on top and it’ll be quite slick.

Temperatures overnight will be frigid also, the mountains in the single digits above and below zero and the metro areas and plains in the single digits to lower teens.

Temperatures will rebound Sunday, with sunshine as the system will have cleared by the morning.

The weather is only quiet brief – from Sunday to midday Monday.

Monday night and Tuesday will have another chance of snow before quieter days return to end the week.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories