Pinpoint Weather Alert: Snow moves in Saturday afternoon, temperatures fall below zero overnight

DENVER (KDVR) — Pinpoint Weather Alert Days have been issued for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for snow and cold temperatures.

Scattered snow showers are moving in across the Front Range, mountains and plains Saturday afternoon and will continue into midday Sunday before breaking apart.

Snowfall totals will range from 2 to 5 inches on the Front Range and will be enough to impact travel and create snow-packed and icy roads. The central and northern mountains will see about 2 to 4 inches with up to 6 inches on the eastern plains.

Cold temperatures will be the biggest weather impact this weekend. Afternoon high temperatures were in the single digits Saturday afternoon with even colder temperatures coming overnight. The forecast low for Sunday morning is 5 below zero with wind chill temperatures ranging from 15 to 25 degrees below zero.

Sunday’s afternoon high temperatures will only reach the single digits with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday morning will be the coldest temperatures of the week. The forecast low for Denver is 10 degrees below zero. Monday will be dry with some sunshine returning and an afternoon high in the 20s.

Metro Denver and the Front Range have about a 10% chance of a few snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs warming into the 30s.