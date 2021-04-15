Snow showers, slick roads expected into Friday morning; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is in effect immediately as snow continues to fall along the Front Range. Snow is heavy Thursday night and with temperatures starting to drop, roads will see bigger impacts late and overnight.

Scattered snow showers will continue into Friday morning before breaking apart midday Friday into the afternoon.

Allow extra time for your Friday morning commute. Totals will be enough to make roads messy. Accumulation will be about 3 to 6 inches on the Front Range with up to 7 inches on the Palmer Divide, foothills, and eastern plains. The mountains will see 4 to 12 inches.

Light isolated snow showers will continue Friday evening into Saturday morning. Totals will be small from these lingering showers.

Sunday will be mostly dry with highs returning to the 50s. Another round of snow is possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.