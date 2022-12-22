DENVER (KDVR) — The snow has moved out but frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chill are here to stay in Denver’s weather through midday Friday.

Thursday was the coldest day in Denver in the last 32 years. The morning low recorded at Denver International Airport was 24 degrees below zero, only one degree off of the coldest temperature ever recorded for the month of December which is 25 degrees below zero last recorded in 1990.

Warmer temperatures will move back in just in time for Christmas weekend.

Weather tonight: Below zero

Thursday night will be another bitterly cold night across Colorado with the arctic air mass still in place. Skies will stay clear across the Front Range with temperatures falling below zero for the second night in a row.

Denver’s overnight low temperature will fall to minus 12 degrees, close to the record of minus 17 set in 1990.

Weather tomorrow: Denver warms

Friday morning will still be cold with the wind chill warning still in place through 11 a.m. Areas that have gusty winds could see wind chill temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees early on Friday.

Thanks to sunshine and dry conditions, afternoon temperatures will heat up to the teens on the Front Range, still about 30 degrees below average highs for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Mild, sunny Christmas

The timing couldn’t be better for the cold to exit Colorado. Although it has felt like Christmas weather with the arctic blast the last few days, mild temperatures will return for the weekend.

Christmas Eve will hit 43 degrees in Denver with sunshine and dry weather. Christmas Day will stay sunny and dry with a high temp of 51 degrees.

Next week will stay mild and dry with highs in the 50s each day.