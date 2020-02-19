Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow will cause an inconvenience for Wednesday evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Snow will develop between 4 p.m.-11 p.m. in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. 1-3 inches of total accumulation are possible. It will be colder, with highs in the upper-20s.

Snow will end late Wednesday night.

The Foothills can expect snow between 3 p.m.-11 p.m. 1-3 inches of accumulation are possible.

The mountains will start sunny, and then could see a few snow showers Wednesday afternoon and night. 1 inch of accumulation or less is expected.

It will be dry and sunny on Thursday, with highs in the 30s.

Friday and Saturday are dry with a high of 50 degrees.

A southern track storm system hits the mountains late Saturday. 3-8 inches of accumulation are possible with this storm.

That storm brushes Denver and the Front Range with snow by Sunday morning. Accumulation is possible.

It will be drier by Monday.

