Alert
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow will cause an inconvenience for Wednesday evening commute
1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow will cause an inconvenience for Wednesday evening commute

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DENVER (KDVR) -- Snow will develop between 4 p.m.-11 p.m. in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  1-3 inches of total accumulation are possible.  It will be colder, with highs in the upper-20s.

Snow will end late Wednesday night. 

The Foothills can expect snow between 3 p.m.-11 p.m.  1-3 inches of accumulation are possible.

Forecast snow between 4pm-11pm Wednesday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

The mountains will start sunny, and then could see a few snow showers Wednesday afternoon and night.  1 inch of accumulation or less is expected.

It will be dry and sunny on Thursday, with highs in the 30s.

Friday and Saturday are dry with a high of 50 degrees.

A southern track storm system hits the mountains late Saturday.  3-8 inches of accumulation are possible with this storm.

That storm brushes Denver and the Front Range with snow by Sunday morning.  Accumulation is possible.

It will be drier by Monday.

7-Day Forecast.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories