Locals brace for another snowy Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Washington Park was packed with hundreds of locals on Tuesday afternoon, all trying to enjoy the warmth and sunshine ahead of Wednesday’s storm.

“It’s lovely. I cut out of work early so I could enjoy the sunshine,” said Alexa Tetzlaff, who was out on a walk with her dog Ruby.

Tetzlaff said she felt overdressed today with her sweater and coat on. However, she feels prepared for tomorrow, when she plans to bring out the boots and coats so she can venture outside.

“We get bluebird days followed by snow followed by bluebird days. No better place for me,” Tetzlaff said.

Impact of warm temps before snow

Pinpoint Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said the temperature prior to a snowstorm has no impact on the amount of snow accumulation. Snow totals come from the wind directions and storm systems moving in.

“We do see those warm temperatures, but we could only see an inch of snow the next day, even if it’s really warm. Or we could see several inches, so there is no correlation between the two,” Lebel said.

Charles Davison and his friend were also out walking in the park Tuesday. According to him, he was hoping to burn off the Qdoba they had just eaten. Davison knows tomorrow the park will not exactly be calling his name once noon rolls around.

“Tomorrow I will be on a treadmill, staring at a wall, trying to count spaces,” said Davison.

Expected snowfall on Feb. 16

South and west of Denver will see the heaviest fall and could see isolated pockets of 6 inches. The foothills, including Castle Rock, are looking at 7 inches and northwest of Denver, closer to and near the foothills in places like Boulder, Broomfield and Arvada could accumulate 3 to 7 inches.

Snow bands could bring higher totals than what the ranges say depending on where they set up. The Pinpoint Weather Team is monitoring the expected total accumulation and will update any changes.