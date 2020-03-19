Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Rain changing to snow, several inches of accumulation possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Temperatures have fallen 30 degrees but it's still too warm for all snow in Denver. It will change to snow between 9 a.m.-Noon. The prime time for snow is afternoon/evening, especially after the sun goes down.

Blizzard Warnings go into effect for the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains at 9 a.m. Blowing and drifting is likely with 25-50 mph wind gusts.

Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for all these reasons.

The Mountains will be all snow. Heaviest snow is midday through evening. 4-12 inches of accumulation. Gusty wind 25-50 mph.

I'm forecasting 3-8 inches in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. With a later changeover to snow in NOCO that will cut-down on total accumulations.

Foothills can expect mostly snow with 6-12 inch totals by late tonight / early Friday. Gusty wind.

The Palmer Divide (>6,000ft, Castle Rock, Monument) can expect rain to snow, 4-12 inch totals. Blizzard Warnings, blowing and drifting this afternoon/evening.

Snow tapers-off overnight with flurries on Friday morning. Then drier.

Dry Saturday-Sunday, 50.

Future Radar Thursday 5pm. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast snow totals. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

