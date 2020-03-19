Alert
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Blast of wind, snow heading to Denver
1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Rain changing to snow, several inches of accumulation possible

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DENVER-- Temperatures have fallen 30 degrees but it's still too warm for all snow in Denver.  It will change to snow between 9 a.m.-Noon.  The prime time for snow is afternoon/evening, especially after the sun goes down.

Blizzard Warnings go into effect for the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains at 9 a.m.  Blowing and drifting is likely with 25-50 mph wind gusts. 

Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for all these reasons. 

The Mountains will be all snow.  Heaviest snow is midday through evening.  4-12 inches of accumulation.  Gusty wind 25-50 mph.

I'm forecasting 3-8 inches in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  With a later changeover to snow in NOCO that will cut-down on total accumulations.

Foothills can expect mostly snow with 6-12 inch totals by late tonight / early Friday.  Gusty wind. 

The Palmer Divide (>6,000ft, Castle Rock, Monument) can expect rain to snow, 4-12 inch totals.  Blizzard Warnings, blowing and drifting this afternoon/evening. 

Snow tapers-off overnight with flurries on Friday morning.  Then drier.

Dry Saturday-Sunday, 50.

Future Radar Thursday 5pm.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Forecast snow totals.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
7-Day Forecast.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories