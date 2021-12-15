Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Live Updates: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 129-minute ground delay at DIA

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 60-100 mph wind gusts in the mountains, Foothills, and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

We have also issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • Denver & I-25: 50-80 mph gusts between 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Foothills: 60-100 mph gusts between 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Mountains: 60-100 mph gusts between 5 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Eastern Plains: 40-70 mph gusts between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES

8:25 a.m.: BVSD mountain schools will be closed today, December 15, 2021, due to weather. This includes Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary.

8:20 a.m.: No getting west of Georgetown this morning on I-70. @ColoradoDOT has closed I-70 westbound at Exit 228 (Georgetown) for safety. Follow @ColoradoDOT for their updates on re-opening and any other restrictions on the state highway.

7:47 a.m.: Clear Creek County Emergency Management: Triple whammy – Clear Creek is currently under a snow squall warning, red flag warning for potential fire conditions, and high wind warning for 50-70 mph+ winds. Drive only if necessary and pack an emergency kit, and create an emergency kit for your home in case power goes out.

7:45 a.m.: CDOT: Interstate 70 OPEN in both directions over #VailPass. Please drive with caution and prepare for adverse weather conditions throughout the day.

7:35 a.m.: This first part of the storm seems to be moving out of the area quickly. Expect to see rolling closures today along the I-70 corridor.

7:20 a.m.: Denver International Airport is on a a ground delay with average delays of 129-minutes.

7:05 a.m.:  I-70 is CLOSED in BOTH directions between MP 176 (Main Vail) and MP 205 (Silverthorne) due to adverse weather conditions and safety concerns

7 a.m.: #I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories