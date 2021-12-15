Live Updates: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 129-minute ground delay at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 60-100 mph wind gusts in the mountains, Foothills, and parts of the Front Range on Wednesday. High Wind Warnings are in effect 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

We have also issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.

Here’s the breakdown:

Denver & I-25: 50-80 mph gusts between 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Foothills: 60-100 mph gusts between 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mountains: 60-100 mph gusts between 5 a.m.-2 p.m.

Eastern Plains: 40-70 mph gusts between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES

8:25 a.m.: BVSD mountain schools will be closed today, December 15, 2021, due to weather. This includes Nederland Middle/Senior, Nederland Elementary, Jamestown Elementary and Gold Hill Elementary.

8:20 a.m.: No getting west of Georgetown this morning on I-70. @ColoradoDOT has closed I-70 westbound at Exit 228 (Georgetown) for safety. Follow @ColoradoDOT for their updates on re-opening and any other restrictions on the state highway.

7:47 a.m.: Clear Creek County Emergency Management: Triple whammy – Clear Creek is currently under a snow squall warning, red flag warning for potential fire conditions, and high wind warning for 50-70 mph+ winds. Drive only if necessary and pack an emergency kit, and create an emergency kit for your home in case power goes out.

7:45 a.m.: CDOT: Interstate 70 OPEN in both directions over #VailPass. Please drive with caution and prepare for adverse weather conditions throughout the day.

7:35 a.m.: This first part of the storm seems to be moving out of the area quickly. Expect to see rolling closures today along the I-70 corridor.

7:20 a.m.: Denver International Airport is on a a ground delay with average delays of 129-minutes.

7:05 a.m.: I-70 is CLOSED in BOTH directions between MP 176 (Main Vail) and MP 205 (Silverthorne) due to adverse weather conditions and safety concerns

7 a.m.: #I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day on Wednesday.