Pinpoint Weather Alert Day; Heavy, wet snow continues, drier weekend

DENVER– Wet, heavy, sloppy snow continues today and ends tonight. Highs today in the 20s.
Storm totals by tonight: 3-6 inches of accumulation in Denver, 6-12 inches in Boulder, 6-12 inches in the Foothills, 4-10 inches around Fort Collins, 3-6 inches for the Palmer Divide, and 6-14 inches for the Mountains.
We’ll see some daytime melting of snow today and compaction.
Turning drier overnight, teens for lows.
Drier on Friday with 40s.
Saturday-Sunday 50s and 60s with sunshine.
Next week looks mild with 60s a potential small chances for afternoon rain showers.