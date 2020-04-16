Pinpoint Weather Alert Day; Heavy, wet snow continues, drier weekend

DENVER– Wet, heavy, sloppy snow continues today and ends tonight. Highs today in the 20s.

Storm totals by tonight: 3-6 inches of accumulation in Denver, 6-12 inches in Boulder, 6-12 inches in the Foothills, 4-10 inches around Fort Collins, 3-6 inches for the Palmer Divide, and 6-14 inches for the Mountains.

We’ll see some daytime melting of snow today and compaction.

Turning drier overnight, teens for lows.

Drier on Friday with 40s.

Saturday-Sunday 50s and 60s with sunshine.

Next week looks mild with 60s a potential small chances for afternoon rain showers.

Forecast snowfall today. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.