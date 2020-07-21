Pinpoint Weather Alert Day; Chance of severe t-storms for the I-25 Corridor

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Moisture increases today along the Front Range. Add to that a cold front and you have the recipe for strong to severe t-storms between 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The target zone is the Palmer Divide including Douglas and Elbert Counties. On my watch list are Castle Rock, Monument, Parker, Elizabeth, Kiowa, and Limon.

The main threats are large hail (Quarter sized or larger) and damaging wind (58mph+).

The Mountains start dry and sunny then watch for a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Turning drier on Wednesday and hotter. The chance for t-storms decreases to 20%. Highs in the 90s.

Thursday is even drier with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 90s.

We could see our first surge of Monsoon moisture this weekend into early next week. This would increase the chances for afternoon t-storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs drop back into the 80s.

Slight Risk for Severe Weather Tuesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.