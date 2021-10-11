First taste of wintry weather this week on a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We are tracking two storm systems that will bring rain and snow to Colorado. The first storm arrives on Tuesday with mountain snow and several inches of accumulation. In metro Denver, we will have late day rain showers while the eastern plains will have scattered thunderstorms.

The second storm will arrive on Thursday and quickly depart Friday morning. The Colorado mountains will get more accumulating snow and could pile up more than 6 inches in some locations.

In Denver, we will have rain showers in the afternoon on Thursday. The rain will then mix with snow after sunset. It will finally change to all snow during the overnight hours into early Friday. A light grassy accumulation is possible in the city with a few inches possible south and west of downtown.

We will also have our first freezing temperatures of the season with readings in the 20s and 30s by Friday morning. So, now is a good time to begin preparations for your sprinkler system and any plants you may want to protect from the cold.