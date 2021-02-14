Pinpoint Weather Alert: Below zero temperatures here to stay Sunday night, Monday morning

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is in a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Sunday as cold temperatures stay in place. The snow showers have moved out leaving behind slick roads in some places.

Snowfall totals were over two inches for the northern Front Range with anywhere from a half of an inch up to 1.5 inches in Metro Denver.

Temperatures hit 10 degrees below zero Sunday morning tying the record low temperature for Feb. 14. The last time it was that cold on Valentine’s Day was 1903.

Skies will clear overnight tonight leading to even colder temperatures for Monday morning. Morning lows on Monday will range from 10 to 20 degrees below zero on the Front Range.

Monday’s high temperatures will hit the 20s in Denver with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Avalanche danger will stay high in the mountains.

There is a 10% chance for snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Dry and warmer weather will move in by next weekend.