Highs hit the 70s Sunday, high fire danger remains

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 70s on Sunday with sunshine and dry conditions. Winds will gust out of the southwest up to 30 mph on the Front Range. Fire Weather Warnings are in place across southern and western Colorado.

Monday will stay breezy, dry and warm with a high around 73 degrees.

A cold front will push through on Tuesday dropping high temperatures to the 50s and bringing shower chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. If temperatures get cold enough Tuesday night into Wednesday morning some snow could mix into the rain showers.

Dry and warm weather will return on Thursday and Friday.