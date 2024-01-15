DENVER (KDVR) — The long weekend dragged on with snow throughout Colorado, freezing temperatures and negative wind chills.

Denver stayed in the single digits with wind chills feeling below 20 degrees.

Even with the hard freeze and snow-covered roads, this past weekend was nowhere near some of the biggest snowstorms in Denver’s history.

Biggest snowstorms in Denver history

FOX31 used data from the National Weather Service and compiled photos from the biggest snowstorms in Denver’s history.

1. Dec. 1-5, 1913

View of a snow-covered convertible parked on a Denver street in the snowstorm of 1913 in Colorado. (Credit: Denver Public Library)

The largest snowstorm in Denver history dates back over 100 years. Within less than a week, Denver totaled 45.7 inches of snow.

According to the Denver Public Library, during this time, the entire streetcar system was stopped.

By Dec. 4, 1913, the crew of snow removers grew to 4,000 people. Mayor J.M. Perkins sent entire agencies to help clear the snow. The sanitation department, street cleaners and highway workers all joined the snow removal team.

Most of the snow was put into wagons and dumped at Civic Center Park. But it wasn’t easy. It took until Dec. 31, 1913, to get the snow all cleaned up, said the Denver Public Library.

2. Mar. 17-19, 2003

Dressed in a duster and hat, Basil Katsaros leads his year-old chocolate labrador Cocoa down the center of Emerson Street in south Denver, Wednesday, March 19, 2003. A powerful blizzard paralyzed Colorado’s capital and Front Range on Wednesday, closing government offices, businesses, schools and interstates with hip-deep snow. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In just three days, 31.8 inches of wet snow covered Denver. Wind gusts as high as 41 miles per hour created drifts up to six feet in some of the Denver metro area, according to NWS.

The snow was heavy and took down trees, collapsed roofs and buildings and destroyed powerlines. During this time, almost 300 structures in Denver were damaged and 135,000 people lost power.

The snow closed Denver International Airport and left 4,000 travelers stranded. It even opened up a gash in the tent roof, which closed down the main terminal building at the airport, said NWS.

3. Nov. 2-4, 1946

Nov. 2, 1946: Snow in Louviers, Douglas County, Colorado, covers everything except railroad tracks and a switch, where a man stands. (Credit: Denver Public Library)

Fall ended quickly in 1946 with snow coming in right at the start of November.

The snowstorm hit eastern Colorado, during which at least 13 people died, according to the Colorado Climate Center.

Snow totaled to 30.4 inches – about 2.5 feet – in just two days.

4. Mar. 13-14, 2021

Flight attendant Matt Saluto works to clear his sedan parked along North Pearl Street as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Another heavy, wet blizzard hit Denver in 2021.

Snow stuck to the trees and powerlines causing power outages in the Denver metro area, according to NWS. All interstates in and near Denver were closed as the conditions and visibility made travel nearly impossible. Over 2,000 flights at DIA were canceled.

The storm lasted two days, bringing 27.1 inches of snow to Denver and blizzard conditions. At one point, wind gusts were up to 50 mph in Denver, with snowfall rates of 3 inches per hour.

5. Dec. 24, 1982

Two people ski down a Denver, Colorado street in the snowstorm of 1982. Shows cross-country skis and poles. (Credit: Denver Public Library)

It was a very white Christmas after the snowstorm on Dec. 24, 1982. It was the most snow depth recorded on Christmas day, according to NWS.

Snow totaled to 23.8 inches – about two feet – in just a day.

Even though this weekend’s snow saw some serious inches across Colorado, at least it won’t take Denver as long to clean up the snow as it did in 1913.