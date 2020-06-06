Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Live updates, photos: Thunderstorms, strong winds across the Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Meteorologist Jessica Lebel has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for Saturday as winds could reach up to 80 mph along the Front Range.

Here are the latest updates and photos on what we’re seeing across Colorado:

6 p.m.

More fallen trees in Aurora – Use caution!

5:46 p.m.

Power lines down at South Estes Street between West Dartmouth and West Yale in Lakewood.

5:40 p.m.

Brighton, Colo. seeing some dark skies!

5:37 p.m.

A crazy photo captured by one of our viewers, Patrick, in Littleton. More tree damage.

5:22 p.m.

South Metro Fire Rescue is assisting residents with damage from thunderstorms that came through the area earlier.

5:16 p.m.

Aurora is also receiving several reports of trees down. Drive with caution!

5:12 p.m.

More trees being uprooted – this one submitted by a viewer in Littleton, Colo.

5:03 p.m.

Yes. This really did happen minutes ago in Foxfield, Colo.

5:00 p.m.

A viewer submitted this video as storms continue.

4:45 p.m.

Centennial seeing some wind and storm damage as well.

4:43 p.m.

Wind so strong that trees are being uprooted. A viewer submitted this from Highlands Ranch.

4:40 p.m.

WHOA! FOX31’s Greg Nieto snapped this photo near 42nd Avenue and Tennyson Street.

4:37 p.m.

Keep an eye out on your cars if you’re parked on the street! This was taken on Pearl Street between Alameda and Ellsworth.

4:30 p.m.

More outages around Denver – check out the reported outages from Xcel Energy.

4:25 p.m.

FOX31’s Evan Kruegel captured these photos at 35th Avenue and Vallejo Street. Additionally, it looks like some folks are without power in North Denver.

4:19 p.m.

DPD advising drivers to be safe – Several reports of debris in roadways around Denver.

4:10 p.m.

Wind has caused a tree to fall at 4th Avenue and Holly Street in Denver.

3:51 p.m.

If you’re traveling today – flight delays may be possible. DIA says check with your airline!

3:45 p.m.

Denver’s RiNo District seeing heavy rain.

3: 36 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Front Range.

3:08 p.m.

Take a look at some of the strongest wind gusts we’ve seen thus far!

