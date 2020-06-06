Live updates, photos: Thunderstorms, strong winds across the Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Meteorologist Jessica Lebel has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for Saturday as winds could reach up to 80 mph along the Front Range.
Here are the latest updates and photos on what we’re seeing across Colorado:
6 p.m.
More fallen trees in Aurora – Use caution!
5:46 p.m.
Power lines down at South Estes Street between West Dartmouth and West Yale in Lakewood.
5:40 p.m.
Brighton, Colo. seeing some dark skies!
5:37 p.m.
A crazy photo captured by one of our viewers, Patrick, in Littleton. More tree damage.
5:22 p.m.
South Metro Fire Rescue is assisting residents with damage from thunderstorms that came through the area earlier.
5:16 p.m.
Aurora is also receiving several reports of trees down. Drive with caution!
5:12 p.m.
More trees being uprooted – this one submitted by a viewer in Littleton, Colo.
5:03 p.m.
Yes. This really did happen minutes ago in Foxfield, Colo.
5:00 p.m.
A viewer submitted this video as storms continue.
4:45 p.m.
Centennial seeing some wind and storm damage as well.
4:43 p.m.
Wind so strong that trees are being uprooted. A viewer submitted this from Highlands Ranch.
4:40 p.m.
WHOA! FOX31’s Greg Nieto snapped this photo near 42nd Avenue and Tennyson Street.
4:37 p.m.
Keep an eye out on your cars if you’re parked on the street! This was taken on Pearl Street between Alameda and Ellsworth.
4:30 p.m.
More outages around Denver – check out the reported outages from Xcel Energy.
4:25 p.m.
FOX31’s Evan Kruegel captured these photos at 35th Avenue and Vallejo Street. Additionally, it looks like some folks are without power in North Denver.
4:19 p.m.
DPD advising drivers to be safe – Several reports of debris in roadways around Denver.
4:10 p.m.
Wind has caused a tree to fall at 4th Avenue and Holly Street in Denver.
3:51 p.m.
If you’re traveling today – flight delays may be possible. DIA says check with your airline!
3:45 p.m.
Denver’s RiNo District seeing heavy rain.
3: 36 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Front Range.
3:08 p.m.
Take a look at some of the strongest wind gusts we’ve seen thus far!