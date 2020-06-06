Live updates, photos: Thunderstorms, strong winds across the Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Meteorologist Jessica Lebel has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for Saturday as winds could reach up to 80 mph along the Front Range.

Here are the latest updates and photos on what we’re seeing across Colorado:

6 p.m.

More fallen trees in Aurora – Use caution!

#APDTrafficAlert: Fallen tree in the roadway blocking 2 lanes of WB East Quincy Avenue at East Radcliff Dr. Use caution in that area. pic.twitter.com/nlsY0tbH2D — Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 7, 2020

5:46 p.m.

Power lines down at South Estes Street between West Dartmouth and West Yale in Lakewood.

Power lines down. Please avoid S Estes St between W Dartmouth and W Yale. Xcel has been notified. Road closed for safety. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 6, 2020

5:40 p.m.

Brighton, Colo. seeing some dark skies!

5:37 p.m.

A crazy photo captured by one of our viewers, Patrick, in Littleton. More tree damage.

5:22 p.m.

South Metro Fire Rescue is assisting residents with damage from thunderstorms that came through the area earlier.

SMFR, @dcsheriff and @douglasoem are assisting residents in Louviers with damage from an earlier severe thunderstorm. Thankfully no injuries occurred, but there are many trees and power lines down. Electricity has been turned off to the area. pic.twitter.com/CrUHc473od — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 6, 2020

5:16 p.m.

Aurora is also receiving several reports of trees down. Drive with caution!

#APDTrafficAlert. We have received several reports of trees down around the city. Please use caution if you come upon one in the roadway or near power lines. — Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 6, 2020

5:12 p.m.

More trees being uprooted – this one submitted by a viewer in Littleton, Colo.

5:03 p.m.

Yes. This really did happen minutes ago in Foxfield, Colo.

5:00 p.m.

A viewer submitted this video as storms continue.

4:45 p.m.

Centennial seeing some wind and storm damage as well.

4:43 p.m.

Wind so strong that trees are being uprooted. A viewer submitted this from Highlands Ranch.

4:40 p.m.

WHOA! FOX31’s Greg Nieto snapped this photo near 42nd Avenue and Tennyson Street.

4:37 p.m.

Keep an eye out on your cars if you’re parked on the street! This was taken on Pearl Street between Alameda and Ellsworth.

4:30 p.m.

More outages around Denver – check out the reported outages from Xcel Energy.

Get inside if you're in and around Denver. Lots of trees and power lines down. Here's a look at the reported outages from @xcelenergy @XcelEnergyCO pic.twitter.com/Ghd9QefUmz — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) June 6, 2020

4:25 p.m.

FOX31’s Evan Kruegel captured these photos at 35th Avenue and Vallejo Street. Additionally, it looks like some folks are without power in North Denver.





Lots of folks without power in North Denver. That storm moved through quickly but packed quite a punch!



This is near 35th and Vallejo. pic.twitter.com/AylabxV7Un — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) June 6, 2020

4:19 p.m.

DPD advising drivers to be safe – Several reports of debris in roadways around Denver.

#DPD – Due to weather conditions, at present, debis may be in the roadway and various traffic control devices may not working as intended. As a reminder, treat any intersection that is not operating as intended as a four-way stop. #Denver, please be patient with each other. pic.twitter.com/mTJDD9nmkB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 6, 2020

4:10 p.m.

Wind has caused a tree to fall at 4th Avenue and Holly Street in Denver.

3:51 p.m.

If you’re traveling today – flight delays may be possible. DIA says check with your airline!

⛈⚡️Strong storms are expected throughout the afternoon around DEN. Flight delays are possible and it’s always best to check with your airline to confirm your flight status #cowx — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 6, 2020

3:45 p.m.

Denver’s RiNo District seeing heavy rain.

3: 36 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Front Range.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Front Range until 4pm. Gusts up to 80mph are possible as these storms push through #cowx pic.twitter.com/3evKtjoHTc — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 6, 2020

3:08 p.m.

Take a look at some of the strongest wind gusts we’ve seen thus far!

Here's a look at some of the strongest wind gusts that have been recorded in Colorado so far today! #cowx pic.twitter.com/JzAklcOBu6 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 6, 2020