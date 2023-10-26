DENVER (KDVR) — If you are headed out for your morning commute, be extra careful. Fog is moving across the northeastern plains and northern Front Range on Thursday morning, reducing driving visibility to less than a half mile at times.

The National Weather Service Boulder tweeted that there was fog in the urban corridor early Thursday morning, and it will last through midday.

At 7:38 a.m., NWS tweeted that a dense fog advisory for the metro has been issued until 10 a.m. due to very limited visibility.

I-25 in Thornton (Courtesy of CDOT)

Fog on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, morning in Brighton (Courtesy of Boulder National Weather Service)

Fog on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, morning in Broomfield (Courtesy of Broomfield Police Department)

Check your flight times at Denver International Airport. As of 9 a.m., 78 flights had been delayed on Thursday.

Watch out if you’re driving. With this fog, NWS Boulder said it could reduce visibility to less than half a mile at times.

Driving tips for fog

Here are some tips for driving in the fog from the NWS.

Slow down and keep a safe distance from the car in front of you

Turn on headlights, use fog lights if you have them

Never use high-beam lights, they cause a glare

Don’t tailgate and leave distance between you and the next car

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

If you are heading to work Thursday morning, be extra careful with the fog in the Denver metro area. It should be cleared up by the time you leave work.