DENVER — It will be sunny to partly sunny today in Denver with a high of 80 degrees.

The mountains can also expect sunny to partly sunny skies with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances increase Thursday afternoon (30%) and Friday afternoon (60%). A slight chance lingers into Saturday afternoon (20%).

The mountains could see afternoon rain/snow, chances 20-30%. Otherwise partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s, 50s, 60s.

Drier on Sunday, 80-85.

We could hit our first 90 on Monday or Tuesday.